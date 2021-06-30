Biden climate adviser says clean electricity standard needed in infrastructure bill

FILE PHOTO: White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy holds a news conference in the parking garage at Union Station in front of new EV charging stations in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Gina McCarthy, the White House climate adviser, said on Wednesday a clean electricity standard and tax credits for renewable energy are “bottom lines” that are needed in a second infrastructure package that could be passed this year.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is pushing for a second infrastructure package that could be passed on a party line vote through budget reconciliation. The bipartisan bill that Biden and lawmakers are working on does not include a clean electricity standard.