U.S. House backs Paris agreement goals in first climate bill in a decade

May 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed its first climate change bill in a decade, voting 231-190 to require the Trump administration to keep the United States as a party to the Paris Climate Agreement.

The Climate Action Now Act would require President Donald Trump to develop a plan for the U.S. to meet the goals it committed in the Paris agreement to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions economy-wide.

Trump has stood by his 2017 decision withdraw the United States from the 2015 climate accord and has been dismissive of regulations aimed at slashing greenhouse gas emissions. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)