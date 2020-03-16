IN BRIEF: Young activists sue Montana claiming its energy policy drives climate change

A group of young activists have sued their home state of Montana over claims that its energy policy promotes the exploration and use of the state’s coal, oil and natural gas despite knowing that fossil fuels exacerbate climate change and harm their health.

In the lawsuit filed on Friday in First Judicial District Court for the county of Lewis and Clark, the 16 young people, ages 2 to 18, say the state violates their right to a “clean and healthful environment” under Montana’s Constitution by facilitating the increase in greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change, despite knowing its dangers for half a decade.

