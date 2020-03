A group of young activists who sued the U.S. government alleging they have a constitutional right to be protected from climate change have asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which tossed the case in January, to reconsider.

In their petition filed Monday for a rehearing en banc, the 21 children and young adults said the three-judge panel was wrong to rule that they lacked standing to bring the case.

