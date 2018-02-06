10th Circuit upholds benefits for Montana coal miner's widow

A federal appeals court signed off on an award of survivors’ benefits to the widow of a Montana coal mine worker, rejecting a coal company’s argument that a decades-long smoking habit, not coal dust, caused the worker’s death.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said Spring Creek Coal Company’s medical experts did not support their opinions that smoking was the main cause of Bradford McLean’s severe lung disease.

