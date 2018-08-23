FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 23, 2018 / 10:00 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Environmental groups sue Coast Guard over pipeline oil spill plan

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Two environmental groups have sued the U.S. Coast Guard in federal court in Michigan, accusing it of violating the 1990 Oil Pollution Act (OPA) by approving an allegedly inadequate response plan for oil spills in a portion of the Great Lakes.

Filed on Wednesday by the National Wildlife Federation and the Environmental Law & Policy Center, the lawsuit said approval of the plan last year was “unwarranted by the facts” because the Coast Guard is not prepared to handle a major spill in the open waters of the Great Lakes. Specifically, the plan does not adequately address how a spill would be removed if a rupture occurred in an Enbridge Energy Partners oil pipeline between lakes Michigan and Huron, according to the lawsuit filed in Bay City, Michigan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w85kIB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.