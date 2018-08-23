Environmental groups sue Coast Guard over pipeline oil spill plan

Two environmental groups have sued the U.S. Coast Guard in federal court in Michigan, accusing it of violating the 1990 Oil Pollution Act (OPA) by approving an allegedly inadequate response plan for oil spills in a portion of the Great Lakes.

Filed on Wednesday by the National Wildlife Federation and the Environmental Law & Policy Center, the lawsuit said approval of the plan last year was “unwarranted by the facts” because the Coast Guard is not prepared to handle a major spill in the open waters of the Great Lakes. Specifically, the plan does not adequately address how a spill would be removed if a rupture occurred in an Enbridge Energy Partners oil pipeline between lakes Michigan and Huron, according to the lawsuit filed in Bay City, Michigan.

