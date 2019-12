The Coca-Cola Company has announced that its longtime general counsel Bernhard Goepelt will retire in February 2020.

Goepelt, 57, has been Coca-Cola’s general counsel for eight years, according to a Monday statement from the Atlanta-based company. Coca-Cola has not yet named a successor.

