May 3, 2018 / 9:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Debt collector liable for ignoring dispute letters - 7th Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has affirmed four lower court judgments that debt collector Portfolio Recovery Associates violated federal law by failing to report to credit bureaus when consumers disputed the amount of debt they supposedly owed.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Portfolio Recovery’s argument that the borrowers lacked standing to sue because the company’s actions did not cause them a concrete harm.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wassbV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
