July 30, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Plaintiffs need not dispute debt to allege FDCPA violation - 2nd Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a New York woman’s lawsuit accusing Second Round Limited of trying to collect debt she did not owe, rejecting the Texas debt collector’s argument that it did not have to verify the debt before trying to collect it.

In an opinion on Friday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act clearly bars debt collectors from trying to collect debt that is not owed and the fact that plaintiff Yvette Vangorden had a right to dispute the debt does not lessen that liability.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LIvo6f

