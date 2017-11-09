FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.J. judge knocks debt collection lawsuit but forgoes sanctions for plaintiffs' lawyers
November 9, 2017 / 1:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

N.J. judge knocks debt collection lawsuit but forgoes sanctions for plaintiffs' lawyers

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has tossed a proposed class action accusing New Jersey debt collector Capital Collection Services of sending collection letters without explicitly naming the owner of the debt, saying consumers’ claim that the letters were unclear “borders on the silly.”

Despite consumers’ allegations, anyone with a passing knowledge of English could have figured out why the letters ended up in their mailbox and who the creditor was, U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler in Camden said on Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zHlcFv

