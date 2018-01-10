FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 12:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge tosses racketeering lawsuit against N.J. law firms

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing three New Jersey law firms of racketeering by filing hundreds of allegedly sham lawsuits against debt collection agencies to extort quick settlements and attorneys’ fees.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge John Vazquez in Newark said the complaint by New Jersey debt collection firm Collection Solutions and its owner Jeffrey Winters failed to make any plausible allegations of wrongdoing and lacked factual and legal support.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CWG2Sl

