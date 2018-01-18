FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 5:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Supreme Court declines to review case over collecting stale debt

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a lower court’s decision holding Portfolio Recovery Associates liable for violating the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by trying to collect old debt and not telling a borrower it was not legally enforceable.

The decision on Tuesday by the high court leaves in place a circuit court split over what debt collectors must tell borrowers when trying to collect debt after a statute of limitations on filing suit over it has passed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DoRZ4o

