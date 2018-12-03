Colonial Pipeline shippers complain to regulators about charge increase

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Shippers on Colonial Pipeline, including BP Products North America Inc and Chevron Products Co, complained to U.S. regulators about a hike in a surcharge to ship fuel on its system, saying the move violated the law.

* The companies allege that the proposed increase will raise the shippers’ costs to transport fuel on Colonial, the country’s largest fuel network, by about $7 million annually in aggregate if they are considered long-haul movements, according to the complaint to the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission late on Friday

* The companies said Colonial proposed to increase the charge without filing a tariff stating the charge’s amount, which is a violation of FERC regulations

* Colonial did not immediately respond to requests for comment

* The complaint came from nine shippers, including Valero Marketing and Supply Company, Phillips 66 Co and Trafigura Trading LLC

* The companies urged FERC to order Colonial to stop collecting the charge until it files the increase with regulators and justifies the increase, the complaint said

* Colonial Pipeline connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,851 km) of its pipeline system