CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper supply posts steepest 2-week drop since 2014

(Corrects to say two-week fall instead of weekly fall in first paragraph) NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper outstanding posted its biggest two-week fall in 3-1/2 years as financial companies reduced their issuance of short-term debt for a third straight week, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed. Banks and other financial firms use commercial paper to fund loans and securities holdings. Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the 2007-2009 global credit crisis - decreased by $25.4 billion to $1.066 trillion in the week ended July 4. Over two weeks, they fell by $59.5 billion, which was the most since a $76.2 billon fall in the last two weeks of 2014. Adjusting for seasonal factors, commercial paper outstanding decreased $20.2 billion to $1.065 billion in the latest week. Non-seasonally adjusted financial CP outstanding fell by $19.3 billion, which included an $11.4 billion reduction among foreign banks and other financial institution. Total non-financial CP, not adjusted for seasonal factors, declined by $6.8 billion in the latest week. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)