UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper supply hits 4-month low

(Adds details, background) NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper outstanding fell to its lowest in four months in the latest week as the cost to sell such debt rose to the highest since the fall of 2008, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday. Short-term private borrowing costs have risen following a rate hike from the Federal Reserve in March and a surge in Treasury bill supply that has retreated this week. U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $13.7 billion to $1.048 trillion in the week ended April 4, the lowest since $1.042 trillion in the week of Dec. 2. Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - decreased by $16.8 billion at $1.067 trillion. Moreover, the expected repatriation of dollars from U.S. companies linked to last year's massive tax overhaul has limited availability of greenbacks for foreign banks to borrow on the open market, analysts said. Commercial paper, commonly referred to as CP, is short-term debt that banks, manufacturers and other firms sell to raise money to finance loans, payrolls and inventories. Money market funds and other cash investors buy them. Back in late January, CP outstanding stood at $1.139 trillion, the highest since August 2011. Interest rates on one-month CP issued by banks were averaging 1.84 percent in the latest week, levels last seen during autumn 2008 in the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers. This compared with 1.81 percent the previous week. One-month rates on CP from non-financial companies were averaging 1.86 percent versus 1.83 percent the prior week, Fed data showed. The increase in CP rates coincides with rising borrowing costs in other areas of money markets. The spread between the three-month dollar London interbank offered rate and three-month overnight index swap rate narrowed to 60.26 basis points, but it remained close to its widest since May 2009, Reuters data showed. At the end of 2017, it was 27.83 basis points. The LIBOR/OIS spread is considered a barometer of strain in money markets. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)