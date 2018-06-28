UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper supply posts biggest drop since 2015

(Adds background) NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper outstanding registered its steepest weekly decline in over 2-1/2 years as non-financial companies slashed their issuance of short-term debt ahead of quarter-end, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed. Companies issue short-term debt to finance their inventories and payrolls. Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the 2007-2009 global credit crisis - fell by $34 billion to $1.091 trillion in the week ended June 27. That was the biggest since a $64.75 billion drop in September 2015. Adjusting for seasonal factors, commercial paper outstanding decreased $17.3 billion to $1.085 trillion in the latest week. Non-seasonally adjusted non-financial commercial paper outstanding fell by $27.3 billion, while financial commercial paper declined by $6.5 billion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)