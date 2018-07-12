UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper supply posts biggest rise since January

(Adds details on latest data) NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper outstanding recorded its biggest weekly increase in six months as banks raised their issuance of short-term debt, snapping three straight weeks of decline, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday. Banks and other financial firms use commercial paper to fund loans and securities holdings. Analysts blamed the recent drop in short-term bank debt on financial companies reducing their debt load before quarter-end reporting. Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $30.2 billion to $1.096 trillion, according to Fed data. This was the biggest weekly increase since a $40.4 billion jump in the week of Jan. 10. Adjusted for seasonal factors, commercial paper outstanding rose $10 billion to $1.075 trillion in the latest week. U.S. non-seasonally adjusted financial commercial paper outstanding rose $30.9 billion to $560.6 billion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)