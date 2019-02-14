UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper supply rises to 6-1/2-month high -Fed

(Adds background, graphics)

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. commercial paper supply increased to its highest level in 6-1/2 months, boosted by growing demand from money market funds and other investors for this type of short-term corporate debt, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed.

Commercial paper outstanding climbed by $12.8 billion to $1.094 trillion in the week ended Feb. 13, which was its highest level since the week of Aug. 1, 2018.

Individuals and institutions have been socking money into prime money market funds, which are major buyers of commercial paper, since early December. They have favored these low-risk alternatives to bank accounts due to recent stock market volatility and relatively attractive yields, analysts said.

Commercial paper is a source of short-term cash for companies to finance their payrolls and inventories, and for banks and dealers to fund their loans and trading positions.

After adjusting for seasonal factors, the size of the commercial paper market rose $3.8 billion to $1.061 trillion in the latest week.

Total money market fund assets have been running above $3 trillion for six straight weeks, iMoneyNet said on Wednesday.

They increased $21.38 billion to $3.040 trillion in the week ended Feb. 12, their highest level since March 2010.

Prime fund assets grew by $10.58 billion in the latest week.

Commercial paper that SEC-regulated money funds can own rose to $497.0 billion in the latest week, up from $493.2 billion the week before.