U.S. Senate leader McConnell warns against troops quickly leaving Iraq or Afghanistan

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) returns to his office after visiting the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday warned against the United States undertaking any quick changes in American defense or foreign policy, including toward Iraq and Afghanistan.

“It is extremely important here in the next couple of months not to have any earthshaking changes in regard to defense or for policy,” McConnell told reporters, adding that a “precipitous drawdown (of U.S. troops) in Afghanistan or Iraq would be a mistake.”