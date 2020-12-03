Georgia lawmaker selected as first African American to chair U.S. House Agriculture Committee

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Congressman David Scott has been selected chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Agriculture Committee, becoming the first African American and first representative from Georgia to lead the panel.

Scott, who has served on the committee since his election to Georgia’s 13th district in 2003, replaces Minnesota Democrat Collin Peterson, who lost his re-election bid in November after serving 29 years in the House of Representatives.

Some farm groups had expressed concern about the Midwest, which grows the bulk of corn and soybeans in the United States, losing clout in Congress after Peterson’s departure - predicting the next committee leader would come from another region.

Scott noted his childhood on his grandparents’ South Carolina farm during segregation in a Thursday news release announcing his approval by the Democratic Caucus. He listed priorities including trade, sustainable agriculture, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, small family farms and specialty crops.

“The fault lines dividing our rural and urban communities are running deep, and climate change is now threatening our nation’s food supply,” he said. “As Chairman, I will lead the fight to rise up and meet these challenges.”

Ruling parties take seniority into account when selecting committee chairs. Scott currently chairs the subcommittee on commodity exchanges, energy and credit, and has served on livestock, foreign agriculture and rural broadband subcommittees.

“As a long-time House Ag member and leader, David knows very well the impact the Committee’s work has on the lives of farmers, ranchers, rural residents, and consumers in communities across the country,” said Peterson in a statement. “I’m confident we’re all in good and capable hands.” The House Agriculture Committee has jurisdiction over a vast range of agriculture and rural issues, including the Farm Bill, renewable energy, disaster assistance, nutrition and crop insurance. The latest Farm Bill, passed once every five years, expires in 2023 and mandates spending of about $428 billion. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Tom Brown)