High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby foods -report

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. congressional investigators found “dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals” in certain baby foods that could cause neurological damage, a House Oversight subcommittee said in a report released on Thursday.

The panel examined baby foods made by Nurture Inc, Hain Celestial Group Inc, Beech-Nut Nutrition and Gerber, it said, adding that it was “greatly concerned” that Walmart Inc , Campbell Soup Co and Sprout Organic Foods refused to cooperate with the investigation. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)