U.S. House will not pass Senate bill easing bank rules as it stands - Hensarling

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will not pass a bill easing bank rules passed by the Senate on Wednesday without additional provisions that would further relax regulations on the financial sector, a leading lawmaker said Thursday.

Representative Jeb Hensarling, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, told reporters the House is insisting on negotiations with the Senate in an effort to add roughly 30 measures to the first rewrite of the 2010 Dodd Frank financial reform law.

Hensarling’s comments inject new uncertainty into the effort to ease rules introduced following the 2007-2009 financial crisis. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)