Trump expected to sign stopgap spending bill -Republican congressman

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a stopgap spending bill on Thursday and the House Republican leadership does not expect President Donald Trump to veto the measure, Republican Representative Chris Collins said.

Collins was speaking to reporters after a meeting of the House Republican caucus on Thursday. The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to fund several federal agencies through Feb. 8 and avert a partial government shutdown, but without including $5 billion for a U.S.-Mexico border wall that Trump demanded. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)