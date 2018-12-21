Trump repeats warning of a government shutdown as Congress on brink

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday there was a very good chance a government funding bill, which included more than $5 billion for a wall along the southern border with Mexico and had been approved by the House of Representatives, would not pass the Senate.

He told reporters at the White House that a partial government shutdown seemed probable and repeated his claim that it was up to Democrats to avert it. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)