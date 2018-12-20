Bonds News
December 20, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. House Republicans cancel news conference over gov't funding

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan canceled a news conference scheduled for Thursday morning as his fellow Republicans sought to come to an agreement over a temporary funding bill to avert a partial federal government shutdown.

House Republicans are expected to hold a second closed-door meeting on the stop-gap funding measure later on Thursday ahead of a Friday midnight deadline, MSNBC reported separately. (Reporting by Richard Cowan Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

