Trump pressures U.S. Senate and Democrats to pass House spending bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday pressured the Senate to pass a spending measure to fund federal agencies along with $5 billion for a U.S.-Mexico border wall or else risk a shutdown of the federal government, calling on the chamber’s top Republican to push the measure through ahead of the midnight deadline.

“Senator Mitch McConnell should fight for the Wall and Border Security as hard as he fought for anything. He will need Democrat votes, but as shown in the House, good things happen. If enough Dems don’t vote, it will be a Democrat Shutdown! House Republicans were great yesterday!” Trump wrote, a day after the U.S. House of Representatives approved the border funds. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Kevin Liffey)