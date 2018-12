WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Senate Republicans at the White House on Friday morning, hours ahead of a midnight deadline to fund the a portion of the federal government, a Washington Post reporter said on Twitter.

The meeting was expected to be held at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT), the reporter said, citing two individuals familiar with the invitation. (Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)