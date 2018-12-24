Top US Democrats say it is hard to see shutdown solution with Trump

WASHINGTON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The two top Democrats in the U.S. Congress said on Monday that it is difficult to find a solution to the partial federal government shutdown, with President Donald J. Trump influenced by Republican conservatives from the House of Representatives.

“As long as the president is guided by the House Freedom Caucus, it’s hard to see how he can come up with a solution that can pass both the House and Senate and end his Trump Shutdown,” Senate Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement.

The House Freedom Caucus is a group of conservative House Republican lawmakers that includes some of Trump’s most loyal supporters in Congress. (Reporting by David Morgan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)