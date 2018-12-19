U.S. Congress to push stop-gap funding bill with no border wall money

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress, aiming to avoid a partial government shutdown at the end of this week, on Wednesday began advancing legislation to temporarily fund several federal agencies through Feb. 8, but without money for a U.S.-Mexico border wall that President Donald Trump demanded.

“We’ll soon take up a simple measure that will continue government funding into February so that we can continue this vital (border security) debate after the new Congress has convened” in January, said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)