WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The White House has identified funding sources outside congressional appropriations to help reach the $5 billion President Donald Trump has demanded for a wall along the border with Mexico, press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.

“We have other ways that we can get to that $5 billion,” Sanders said on Fox News. “At the end of the day we don’t want to shut down the government, we want to shut down the border.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)