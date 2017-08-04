U.S. House Republicans build case for contempt charges against Consumer Finance Director Cordray

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Republican staff members in the U.S. House of Representatives are arguing that Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray could be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to respond sufficiently to congressional subpoenas.

A report issued Friday by Republican staff on the House Financial Services Committee argued there was "ample evidence" that Cordray could be held in contempt. The staff argued that Cordray had failed to fully comply with subpoena requests from the panel, where Republicans have been fiercely critical of his agency's regulatory work. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)