Bonds News
July 15, 2019 / 6:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Treasury's Mnuchin says deal to raise U.S. debt ceiling getting closer

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday the administration and Congress are getting close to a deal on raising the U.S. debt ceiling and he has urged lawmakers to take action on the issue before their August recess.

“I think there is a preference on both parties, to the extent that we can agree on the debt ceiling and a budget deal, that that is the first choice, and I think that we’re getting closer,” Mnuchin told reporters during a briefing at the White House.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below