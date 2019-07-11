Bonds News
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says she's seeking budget, debt deal before August recess

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she is seeking to finalize a deal to raise the debt ceiling and resolve an impasse over the budget before the August congressional break, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

She made the remarks to reporters amid warnings from the treasury secretary that the government could begin running out of money to pay its bills in September, according to the Post. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech)

