U.S. Senate plans to vote on spending, debt limit deal on Thursday -Rubio

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday aims to pass legislation backed by President Donald Trump that would suspend the federal government’s borrowing limits for two years and set spending levels for numerous federal programs through September 2021, Republican Senator Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

The legislation, already passed by the House of Representatives, would be sent to Trump for signing into law if the Senate passes it. (Reporting by Richard Cowan, editing by G Crosse)

