U.S. Democrats push election-year healthcare, housing, infrastructure bills

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives this week aimed to showcase three big-ticket, election-year initiatives they say would improve healthcare, protect renters from eviction amid a pandemic and spend $1.5 trillion on infrastructure projects.

While passage was likely in the Democratic-controlled House, conservatives were distancing themselves from all three bills, signaling they will be blocked by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Nevertheless, with congressional elections only four months away, Democrats were highlighting the measures, knowing they are popular among many voters, especially progressive Democrats. They are a growing force in the party and also will be important to Democrat Joe Biden’s quest to defeat President Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

The healthcare bill, which aims to bolster the controversial Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, would lower medical insurance premiums, attempt to expand Medicaid and cut prescription drug costs.

It was being debated as Democrats ratcheted up attacks on the Trump administration for urging the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Obamacare.

Democratic Representative Raul Ruiz, a physician, urged passage of the Obamacare “enhancement,” saying it would “strengthen protections for pre-existing conditions, the same ones that make a person more likely to die from COVID-19,” the disease caused by the coronavirus that already has killed 125,781 in the United States.

Republican Representative Kevin Brady countered that the legislation would discourage the development of drugs to treat “devastating” diseases, including COVID-19.

The housing aid bill, which was passed weeks ago by the House as part of a broader coronavirus-response bill Republicans opposed, would extend through next March a renters’ eviction moratorium and provide $100 billion to help pay landlords.

The third bill, to be debated later this week, would allocate $1.5 trillion for job-creating public works and other projects at a time when some Republicans are expressing new-found concerns over the federal debt.