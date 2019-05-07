Puerto Rico must receive equal treatment for disaster aid -Schumer

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that Republicans must treat the territory of Puerto Rico equally to other states slammed by disasters if a disaster aid package is to be passed.

“You can’t treat Puerto Rico differently than you can treat the other states that need the help ... Stop the politics, treat everyone equally and the bill will pass like a hot knife through butter,” Schumer told reporters. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Dan Grebler)