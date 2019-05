WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives and Senate negotiators have reached a deal on a $19.1 billion disaster aid bill that has President Donald Trump’s support, senators from both parties said on Thursday.

Republican Senator Richard Shelby said there could be a vote on the legislation as early as Thursday. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed Democrats backed the legislation. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bernadette Baum)