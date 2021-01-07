Netanyahu says "rampage" at U.S. Capitol "disgraceful", must be condemned

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a visit to a healthcare maintenance organisation (HMO) centre administering vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jerusalem, January 6, 2021. Marc Israel Sellem/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the storming of the U.S. Capitol by demonstrators was “a disgraceful act that must be vigorously condemned”.

Calling the incident in Washington a “rampage” during televised joint remarks with visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Netanyahu said he had “no doubt that “American democracy will prevail”, adding: “It always has.”