Trump hopes U.S. House can resolve differences on farm bill -WHouse

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is unhappy that the U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass farm legislation on Friday and the administration will continue to work with Congress to pass a bill on time, the White House said.

President Trump “hopes the House can resolve any remaining issues in order to achieve strong work requirements and support our nation’s agricultural community,” Lindsay Walters, deputy White House press secretary, said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Doina Chiacu, editing by G Crosse)