May 17, 2018 / 8:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Farm bill prospects in U.S. House clouded by immigration debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Conservatives in the U.S. House of Representatives have told their Republican leaders a farm bill vote scheduled for Friday should not happen until they are given a chance to consider an immigration bill.

“We don’t think there should be a farm bill vote until we deal with immigration,” Representative Jim Jordan, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told Reuters, adding they have relayed the message to leadership.

The Freedom Caucus has about 30 members in the 435-seat House and they have been pushing for consideration of a conservative immigration bill. If caucus members oppose the farm bill, it could derail its chances in the Republican-controlled chamber, where Democrats oppose it for changes it would make to nutrition assistance programs. (Reporting By Richard Cowan, Susan Cornwell and Amanda Becker Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
