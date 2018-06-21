FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. House approves farm bill with major food stamps changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved a massive farm bill renewal on Thursday with changes to the government food stamps program that make it unlikely to become law in this form.

The Senate is considering its own farm bill with no major changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the official name of the food aid program used by more than 40 million Americans.

The House passed the $867 billion farm bill in a 213-to-211 vote. Democrats opposed the legislation due to its SNAP changes. (Reporting By Amanda Becker)

