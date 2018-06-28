U.S. Senate passes sweeping farm bill without food stamp changes in House bill

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a sweeping farm bill without the food stamps changes approved by the House of Representatives earlier this month.

The Senate approved the bipartisan measure by a 86-11 vote. The House bill passed with only Republican votes.

The two chambers will need to negotiate to reconcile the differences between the two measures before a bill can be sent to President Donald Trump to be signed into law. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)