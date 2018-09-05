Ryan says U.S. House will vote in Sept. on tax cuts, funding gov't

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A government shutdown for lack of funds will be avoided in coming weeks and the U.S. House of Representatives will vote in September on another round of tax cuts, Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday.

“That’s not in anyone’s interest,” Ryan told reporters when asked about the possibility of a government shutdown, to which President Donald Trump has alluded. Ryan also said the House will vote this month on legislation to make permanent the $1.1 trillion in temporary cuts for individuals, families and private businesses that are set to expire in 2025.