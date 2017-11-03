FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two key U.S. Republicans agree on national flood insurance
#Market News
November 3, 2017 / 8:21 PM / in an hour

Two key U.S. Republicans agree on national flood insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. House of Representatives Republicans said on Friday that they have agreed on terms for the reauthorization of the deeply indebted National Flood Insurance Program.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling of Texas said in a statement: “The bill we support will begin to make the flood insurance program more stable and sustainable for the people who count on it. We look forward to bringing this legislation to the House soon and urge our colleagues to support it.”

They did not provide any details of the agreement.

Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
