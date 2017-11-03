Two key U.S. Republicans agree on national flood insurance

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. House of Representatives Republicans said on Friday that they have agreed on terms for the reauthorization of the deeply indebted National Flood Insurance Program.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling of Texas said in a statement: “The bill we support will begin to make the flood insurance program more stable and sustainable for the people who count on it. We look forward to bringing this legislation to the House soon and urge our colleagues to support it.”

They did not provide any details of the agreement.