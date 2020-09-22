U.S. Senate's McConnell says House Speaker Pelosi is “hung up” on farm aid

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to be “hung up” on the issue of whether to include farm aid in a government funding bill, adding that her resistance to the idea was “basically a message to farm country to drop dead”.

McConnell was speaking to reporters in the Capitol. The House of Representatives earlier put on hold an expected Tuesday vote on the government funding bill while congressional leaders discussed whether to include farm aid sought by President Donald Trump.