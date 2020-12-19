Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

U.S. Senate OKs stopgap funding bill to avoid gov't shutdown, sends to Trump

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate approved on Friday a temporary funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 20, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for signing into law. Government funding runs out at midnight Friday. The legislation, which passed unanimously, continues funding most programs at current levels. Assuming Trump signs the legislation into law, it will avoid a government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up