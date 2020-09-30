U.S. Senate passes bill funding government through December 11, sends to Trump

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol building is pictured at sunset on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate approved on Wednesday a temporary funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for signing into law.

Government funding runs out at midnight Wednesday (0400 GMT on Thursday). The legislation, which had previously passed the House of Representatives, and passed the Senate on a vote of 84-10, continues funding most programs at current levels.

Assuming Trump signs the bill, it will avoid a government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic and ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. elections.