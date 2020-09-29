Stopgap bill funding U.S government through Dec. 11 advances in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to advance a temporary funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, with final passage of the measure expected on the deadline, Wednesday.

Government funding runs out at midnight Wednesday. The legislation, if passed by then and signed into law by President Donald Trump, would continue funding most programs at current levels, avoiding a government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic and just weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. election.