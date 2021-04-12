Biden open to gas tax increase, electric vehicle user fee - media report

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he participates in the virtual CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden told lawmakers at a White House meeting on Monday he was open to raising the gas tax by 5 cents to pay for his infrastructure bill, an ABC News reporter said on Twitter, citing comments by Democratic U.S. Representative Donald Payne.

Payne, who attended the meeting, also said Biden is open to instituting a user fee on electric vehicles, the ABC News reporter said.