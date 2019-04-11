U.S. Pelosi says infrastructure bill should be $1 trillion-$2 trillion

LEESBURG, Va., April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that legislation to rebuild the country’s infrastructure that Democrats are developing should be worth at least $1 trillion, and she would like to see it be $2 trillion.

“Has to be at least $1 trillion, I’d like it to be closer to $2 trillion,” she said to reporters at a House Democratic meeting in Leesburg, Virginia. She declined to say how such an amount could be paid for, saying that was “to be discussed.” She also said she was optimistic that Democrats could work with President Donald Trump on the issue.